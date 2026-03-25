Company: AlTi Tiedemann Global

Personal AUM: $1.3bn

Company AUM: AlTi's AUM / AUA is $89bn

Career history

Barney leads AlTi Tiedemann Global's public market manager research team, chairs the Long Only Investment Committee, and sits on the Global Portfolio Construction Group.

His role includes managing two client access vehicles for less liquid global equity manager exposure.

Barney also has selective direct client responsibility, helping to align manager research with underlying client needs, with close to 20 years of industry and research experience.

He brings extensive experience in integrating new research and portfolio management teams across different jurisdictions into the business.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my focus has centred on enhancing AlTi's ability to design and implement multi‑jurisdictional target portfolios, particularly with the integration of semi‑liquid, quarterly evergreen structures across global jurisdictions.

This has included continuing close collaboration with global asset management partners to launch and scale comparable strategies across differing regulatory environments and investment vehicles.

A key research priority has been improving conviction in the improving breadth of long-term alpha opportunities across public markets (across lower market caps and broader regions). This has been particularly evident within less liquid, capacity‑constrained public equity strategies and structures.

This priority has seen me spending considerable time re-engaging with a breadth of asset managers.

2025 saw the firm add an investment team in Hamburg, so I have continued my role of integrating new teams with differing fund structure and reporting requirements within the AlTi framework.