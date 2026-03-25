Company: Coutts & Co

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £60bn

Career history

Edward is head of fund research at Coutts and has 17 years' experience.

At Coutts he oversees the four strong multi-asset analyst team and has research responsibility for US, European and UK equities.

He started his career as an investment manager at Brewin Dolphin before joining a fintech investment business to build out its investment proposition.

Edward graduated from Exeter University with an MSc in Finance & Investment.

Key areas of focus

Over the past year, my primary focus has been expanding our investment capabilities and evolving our team's processes.

A key milestone was introducing private market funds, giving our clients access to this asset class for the first time.

Alongside this, I have worked on a new responsible investment proposition to ensure our offerings are best in class.

I also implemented a new fund research process, which provides the team with a more rigorous and structured framework for making fund recommendations.

In addition, I led the rebuild of our European equity baskets to enhance portfolio outcomes.

To improve our operational efficiency, I integrated AI tools into our daily workflows, reducing manual tasks and creating more time for research activities.

Finally, I have prioritised working closely with our strategic partners to ensure we are consistently driving the best possible investment outcomes for our clients.