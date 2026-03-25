Company: Saltus

Personal AUM: N/A

Company AUM: £10bn

Career history

Tom began his career at Harpsden Wealth Management (now WH Ireland), where he worked for just under a year before moving to London to join Saltus.

When he joined, Saltus had 30 employees and £500m under management; today, it has grown to over 400 people and nearly £10bn in assets.

Throughout Tom's time at Saltus, he has been part of the investment team, with a particular focus in recent years on the fixed income portion of portfolios.

His role encompasses investment selection, asset allocation, and fund management across all client segments.

Key areas of focus

Over the past twelve months, I have played a central role in strengthening portfolio outcomes and improving investment processes across the fixed income franchise.

During 2025, my primary focus was on refining the management of fixed income exposures within client portfolios, adapting positioning to a rapidly evolving market environment.

In response to the ever-heightened global volatility and shifting inflation expectations, I led continued allocation toward shorter-duration, higher-yielding credit, particularly in emerging markets, balancing the core role of risk management with attractive return potential. This more defensive structure supported resilient performance in the more cautious client mandates.

These efforts, alongside the wider, growing team's focus on portfolio construction, have furthered our broader objectives of process consistency, client relevance, and adaptability to changing markets.