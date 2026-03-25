Company: Titan Square Mile *

Personal AUM: £6.2bn as at 31 January 2026.

Company AUM: £6.2bn (Square Mile Investment Services Limited), £44bn (Titan Wealth Holdings), as at 31 January 2026

Career history

As chief investment officer, Mark is responsible for Titan Square Mile's range of investment management solutions for financial advisers, the principles, process and procedures that support these solutions, as well as overseeing the investment management team.

With over 40 years of experience, his earlier roles include head of investment management at Vartan Ravenscroft; head of manager selection, Aberdeen Asset Management; head of multi-manager, Scottish Widows Investment Partnership; and director, head of multi-manager at Cazenove Capital Management.

Mark is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (FCSI) and an associate member of the Chartered Banker Institute (ACBI) and has passed the Securities Industry Diploma and the Institute of Bankers exams.

Key areas of focus

2025 saw the launch of a new distributor range of model portfolios that combines the fund analysis of Titan Square Mile's research team with the operational scale of the wider Titan Wealth group.

This complements the tailored investment solutions that Titan Square Mile has offered to advisers on a co-manufactured basis for over a decade, thereby broadening the firm's reach to a wider adviser marketplace.

I led the launch of eight unitised vehicles in the last 12 months to help bring a more diverse and exciting line-up of fund solutions for clients, while established portfolios have delivered competitive absolute returns over the last three years to 31 January 2026.

I continue to be an ambassador for Titan Square Mile, regularly engaging with the advice community in conferences across the country, including the PFS as well as at Titan Square Mile's flagship Investment Conference.

* Square Mile Investment Services Limited ("SMIS") is registered in England and Wales (08743370) and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The independent research is provided by Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research Limited ("SMICR") which is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and does not undertake regulated activities. Titan Square Mile is a trading style of SMIS and SMICR. SMIS and SMICR are wholly owned subsidiaries of Titan Wealth Holdings Limited (Registered Address: 101 Wigmore Street, London, W1U 1QU).