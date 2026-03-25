Company: Tatton Investment Management

Personal AUM: £25.8bn (direct portfolio management responsibility for £10bn FoFs; also contributing to investment decisions across the full MPS offering)

Company AUM: £25.8bn (as at 18 November 2025)

Career history

Anthony is head of fund management at Tatton Investment Management. Having joined Tatton as an investment analyst before progressing to investment manager, he was promoted to head of fund management in April 2025. Prior to Tatton, he worked as a portfolio manager.

In his current role, Anthony is portfolio manager of Tatton's £10bn fund range, with investment responsibilities across Tatton's full MPS offering.

He chairs Tatton's ethical investment committee and undertakes fund research including the identification of new holdings and review of incumbent positions, working closely with partners on Tatton's AIA and Tailored MPS solutions.

He holds the CFA designation.

Key areas of focus

Over the past 12 months, my focus has centred on enhancing Tatton's fund solutions alongside our MPS range, ensuring both remain well-positioned as market conditions continued to evolve.

This includes identifying investment opportunities in an increasingly fragmented world, navigating regional divergence, sub-asset class positioning, and reviewing newer asset classes such as private equity, assessing whether these can complement existing allocations.

Alongside this, macro complexity raised important questions around currency dynamics and the challenges of managing USD exposure within diversified portfolios, prompting debate around hedging strategy and its role in portfolio outcomes.

Continuous improvement of the investment process has been a focus, with purpose built research and analysis applications one example of improving the efficiency of fund research, manager evaluation and documentation, freeing capacity for deeper investment thinking.

I have also been focusing on the regionalisation of our ethical portfolio range as we look to improve the exposures and regional flexibility for this solution.