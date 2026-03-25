David Aujla

Company: Invesco

Personal AUM: £1.5bn

Company AUM: £1.69trn

Career history

David is lead portfolio manager of Invesco's EMEA-based multi-asset funds and model portfolios. His expertise spans asset allocation, fund selection, and portfolio construction, and he is a regular commentator on investment topics.

David joined Invesco in 2012, initially supporting the CIO in running Invesco's managed funds and global smaller companies strategies, before leading the launch of the Summit multi-asset franchise in the UK.

Prior to Invesco, he held roles with Hargreaves Lansdown, Lincoln Financial Group, and SWIP.

A strong advocate for diversity, David co‑leads the Diversity Project's Social Mobility workstream and sits on the IA's Sustainability and Responsible Investment Committee and the Raspberry Pi Foundation's Investment Committee.

David holds a BA in Politics and Philosophy from the University of Sheffield, the IMC, and is an RSA fellow.

Key areas of focus

My focus has centred on strengthening and evolving our EMEA multi-asset franchise to ensure it remains robust and relevant for our clients.

As a strong believer in the benefits of incremental improvement, I led enhancements to our processes, such as refining asset allocation frameworks to better capture regime shifts and cross‑asset dynamics and integrating deeper qualitative insights into our manager research. Over time, these compound our potential to deliver excellent outcomes for our clients.

Another key focus has been supporting advisers and their clients through heightened market uncertainty. In doing so I have provided regular, transparent (and hopefully insightful!) updates in a variety of formats with the aim of demystifying markets and helping to support better investment decision‑making. An example is my ‘Around the World in 60 seconds' monthly LinkedIn video.

Alongside my day-to-day investment responsibilities, I continued to lead industry efforts on socio‑economic diversity. Through the Diversity Project's Social Mobility workstream, I drove forward initiatives to improve data disclosure, raise awareness of barriers to entry, and collaborate with member firms on practical solutions.

I also contributed to industry thinking on sustainability and long‑term stewardship through my work with the Investment Association and the Raspberry Pi Foundation's Investment Committee.