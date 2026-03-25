Ammalan Annalingam

Company: Arbion

Personal AUM: £400m

Company AUM: £2.5bn

Career history

Ammalan has over 25 years of experience and is responsible for all cross-asset, multi-manager mandates managed by Arbion.

He leads Arbion's fund selection process and co-manages Arbion's structured products and derivatives vehicle.

Previously, he worked for London Diversified Fund Management, a global macro hedge fund; fixed income asset manager ECM; and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Ammalan began his career at Ernst & Young in the International Capital Markets Group where he qualified as an accountant. He also sits on the Derivatives exam panel of the CISI.

Key areas of focus

2025 was a year of expanding the investible universe in terms of asset and sub-asset classes to ensure Arbion had the widest array of investments with which to meet client requirements. This involved finding suitable funds in previously untrodden areas such as catastrophe bonds and global small cap.

Whilst the palette has been expanded in terms of investable funds, we have also streamlined the maintenance of legacy funds so that time is spent solely in areas which affect client outcomes.

Continuous improvement should always be sought in the Investment process so this has been finessed to provide an investment proposition that is flexible and fleet of foot. As recent market volatility has shown, there are opportunities for active managers as long as one can move fast enough.

Arbion's ability to utilise derivatives can also help with risk-adjusted returns and the wide range of expertise from the investment team means the offering is wide-ranging in scope. Working with specialists in credit, rates and direct equity analysis allows my fund selection to be more than a tick box exercise.