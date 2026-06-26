Orbis' Alec Cutler: Chip manufacturing to become a 'quasi-commodity'

Looking for asymmetric AI plays

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Ever-rising demand for compute due to AI, coupled with supply issues, is turning chipsets into a “quasi-commodity”, according to Orbis Investment Management portfolio manager Alec Cutler.

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