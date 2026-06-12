Legal director Chloe-Jane Belton: FCA vs Woodford a landmark test of the regulatory perimeter

'A case to watch'

clock • 6 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to seek an injunction against Neil Woodford and his UAE-based platform, W4.0, is a strikingly early and proactive intervention in an area that tests the UK regulatory perimeter.

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