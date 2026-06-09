FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: US equities enter a new phase

'New generation of mega caps emerging'

clock • 5 min read

For much of the past decade, the US market has been a great place to invest, with investors willing to overlook higher valuations to reap the rewards of stronger earnings growth, better governance and greater dynamism.

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