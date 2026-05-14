Kevin Warsh confirmed as next Fed chair by US Senate

54 to 45 split

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The US Senate voted to appoint Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday (13 May), just days before Jerome Powell’s tenure comes to an end on 15 May.

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Cristian Angeloni
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