Friday Briefing: At least the World Cup is soon

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

It’s been almost two weeks since Arsenal fans started wearing their team’s shirt to work with pride and making me feel like an assistant floor manager at Sports Direct.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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