Friday Briefing: The hottest, or busiest, summer on record

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

This summer, forget SPF 50, it’s all about S&P 500. Instead of having an “eye on the pool”, think about IPOs. Instead of exchanging currency, exchange your money for more money by investing.

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