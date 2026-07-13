Vanguard promotes Rachel Baxter to head of investment management in Europe

Based in London

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Vanguard has appointed Rachel Baxter as head of investment management, Europe, leading a team that oversees $615bn in assets across the UK and Europe.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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