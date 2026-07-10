Impax Asset Management plans systematic equities fund launch amid 'strong' performance

£1.7bn outflows

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Impax Asset Management saw its assets under management reach £23.3bn in Q2 2026, a 4.4% increase from the previous quarter.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Russell Investments to be snapped up by B Capital-led consortium

Tokenisation could unlock £33bn UK GDP boost by 2035

Trustpilot