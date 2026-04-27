Friday Briefing: Okay, I'll start investing

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

According to the Wildlife Trusts, in the UK, there are 2.5 million grey squirrels, 140,000 red squirrels and one investing squirrel.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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