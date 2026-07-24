Home REIT sued by former strategic adviser for £1.6m in 'unpaid debt'

Trust to ‘vigorously defend’ claim

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT has revealed that one of its former strategic advisers has issued legal proceedings against it regarding a “purported unpaid contractual debt”.

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Cristian Angeloni
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