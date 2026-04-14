JM Finn's Jon Cunliffe: Mispriced opportunities in short-dated gilts

'To outperform cash'

clock • 3 min read

UK interest rate markets have repriced sharply over recent weeks. Just ahead of the Israel-US attack on Iran, two further interest rate cuts, which would have brought the base rate down to 3.25% were discounted by the market.

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