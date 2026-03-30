Friday Briefing: Bracing for impact

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

As the conflict in the Middle East continues, with maybe an end in sight, many in the financial world have had to release data that means close to nothing.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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