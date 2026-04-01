EdenTree's Charlie Thomas: Iran War sharpens the case for renewables

Vital for energy independence

clock • 3 min read

Four years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we have been once again reminded of just how fragile the global energy supply chain is.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Markets

Liberation Day one year on: Tariffs, turmoil and chaos in charts
Markets

Liberation Day one year on: Tariffs, turmoil and chaos in charts

Status quo upended

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 02 April 2026 • 4 min read
Energy price shock causes firms to increase inflation expectations
Markets

Energy price shock causes firms to increase inflation expectations

BoE Decision Maker Panel survey

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 02 April 2026 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: US markets slump as Trump dashes hopes of imminent end to Middle East conflict
Markets

Market Movers blog: US markets slump as Trump dashes hopes of imminent end to Middle East conflict

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 02 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot