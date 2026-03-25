Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: The unravelling of the UK property dream

Politicians 'need rising house prices'

clock • 4 min read

An Englishman’s home is his castle and his nest egg. As property values soared, politicians now eye up those tax-free gains to fill Treasury coffers.

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