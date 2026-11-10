State Street and Van Lanschot Kempen launch small-cap active ETF duo

US and Europe

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

State Street Investment Management and Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management have launched two active ETFs focused on US and Europe ex-UK small caps.

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Cristian Angeloni
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