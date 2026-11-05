Bank of England hikes rates to 4% in first rise since 2023

One vote for 50bps rise

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to hike interest rates 25bps to 4%, the highest level since December 2025, today (5 November).

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