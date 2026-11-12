JP Morgan Asset Management launches global value equity active UCITS ETF

0.55% TER

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

JP Morgan Asset Management has launched the JPM Global Value Equity Active UCITS ETF (JGLV), giving investors active exposure to attractively valued companies in global equity markets in an ETF structure.

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