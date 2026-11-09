River UK Micro Cap proposes cash exit for up to 50% of share capital

General meeting in due course

clock • 2 min read

River UK Micro Cap trust (RMMC) has proposed offering shareholders an opportunity to access their cash, capped at 50% of its total issued share capital.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

Fidelity International red flags four funds for not providing value in AoV

CC Japan Income & Growth adopts manager Chikara's name

Trustpilot