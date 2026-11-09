Finsbury Growth & Income records strongest NAV return since 2009 as AI boom wobbles

October factsheet

Jack Roach
clock • 2 min read

Nick Train’s Finsbury Growth & Income trust (FGT) delivered its strongest monthly NAV return since 2009 in October, following a prolonged period of underperformance.

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