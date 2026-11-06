CC Japan Income & Growth adopts manager Chikara's name

Chikara Japan Income & Growth trust

clock • 1 min read

The CC Japan Income & Growth trust has changed its name to Chikara Japan Income & Growth, reflecting the rebranding of its manager three years ago.

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