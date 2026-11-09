Australian activist Wilson AM CFO Jesse Hamilton: 'Saba is really good at what it does'

Argues for Takeover Code change

Michael Nelson
clock • 6 min read

“The one thing an activist hates is not being spoken to. So, our first line of defence was actually talking to Saba,” explained Jesse Hamilton, CFO at Australian outfit Wilson Asset Management (WAM).

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