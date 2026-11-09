KPMG agrees to $224.5m settlement in SVB collapse class action

Led by Norges Bank IM

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Norges Bank Investment Management and Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-fonden, as co-lead plaintiffs, have reached a settlement in principle of $224.5 million with KPMG.

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