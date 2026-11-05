Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities loses Titan Square Mile rating as manager departs

Anthony Srom to leave Fidelity

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Titan Square Mile has removed its A rating from the Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities fund.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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