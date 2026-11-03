FCA brings ESG ratings providers under scope for first time in 'sensible evolution'

Authorisation required from June 2028

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

ESG ratings providers will require Financial Conduct Authority authorisation from 29 June 2028 to operate in the UK, after the regulator published its final policy statement today (3 November).

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