Friday Briefing: Too much energy not to hike

Duracell had a memorable set of adverts, going all the way back to the 1970s, that homed in on its very own pink bunny that could outlast other rabbits powered by less-stacked batteries. They would wither by the wayside while the Duracell Bunny won a race or kept playing a drum or whatever.
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