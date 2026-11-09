Friday Briefing: Too much energy not to hike

Friday Briefing

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Duracell had a memorable set of adverts, going all the way back to the 1970s, that homed in on its very own pink bunny that could outlast other rabbits powered by less-stacked batteries. They would wither by the wayside while the Duracell Bunny won a race or kept playing a drum or whatever.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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