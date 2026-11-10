Global tech sell-off slashed more than £2bn from UK investment trusts

Sell-off both 'overdone and indiscriminate'

clock • 4 min read

More than £2bn of the total value of UK investment trusts was wiped out by the tech sell-off last Thursday (5 November), with the damage split between a few tech-focused and larger trusts, such as £15.5bn Scottish Mortgage, with substantial allocations to tech.

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