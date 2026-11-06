Liontrust to reduce ongoing charges on three funds after AoV red ratings

Including Special Situations fund

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Liontrust has set out plans to reduce the ongoing charges figure (OCF) for four share classes across three of its funds after rating them red in its 2026 Assessment of Value report.

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