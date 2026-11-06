SpaceX drives Scottish Mortgage to return double its benchmark in half-year update

Increases AI exposure during period

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Scottish Mortgage investment trust (SMT) trounced its benchmark on both a net asset value (NAV) and share price total returns basis in the six months to 30 September 2026, with SpaceX the main driver.

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