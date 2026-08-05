FCA simplifies IPO rules after conceding former policy had 'no demonstrable benefits'

Effective 5 August

clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled reforms to UK equity IPO rules in a bid to make listings easier, reduce execution risk for issuers and lower compliance costs.

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