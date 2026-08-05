Tufton hires head of investor relations ahead of CQS Natural Resources takeover

Shipping specialist Tufton Investment Management has hired Kael O’Sullivan as head of investor relations ahead of the firm being appointed investment manager of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income.
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