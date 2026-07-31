UK ETF ownership increases 300% in six years as investors drawn to low fees

Boring Money research

clock • 1 min read

ETF ownership among non-advised UK investors has risen fourfold in six years as participants have been attracted by low fees, according to research from Boring Money.

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