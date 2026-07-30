Neuberger launches Japan Equity fund amid end of 'lost decades' of deflation

Targets whole market cap spectrum

clock • 2 min read

Neuberger has launched a Japan Equity fund for international investors to identify “mispriced” companies after a strong 18 month-period, which the firm said heralds the end of the “lost decades” of deflation.

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