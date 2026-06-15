UK and London leading Europe for FDI in financial services projects

85 projects in 2025

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The UK was the top destination in Europe for foreign direct investment (FDI) in financial services in 2025, with projects up 16% year-on-year.

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