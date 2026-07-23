SEGRO shares surge 7% as board unanimously backs 'final' Prologis offer

Board drops resistance

clock • 2 min read

Shares in SEGRO have risen by more than 7%, after the board of the London-listed REIT said it was "minded to recommend" the latest offer from US giant Prologis.

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