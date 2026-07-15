Semi-liquid funds boosting private markets for wealth managers and IFAs

40% using semi-liquid funds to gain access

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Almost three quarters (74%) of UK wealth managers and IFAs plan to up their own personal allocations to private markets due to the proliferation of semi-liquid funds, according to research from Wealth Club.

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