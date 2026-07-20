Impax Environmental Markets' Saba-nominated board axes Impax AM management contract

Asked to waive notice period

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Impax Environmental Markets (IEM) board has started the process of identifying its next investment manager after terminating its agreement with Impax Asset Management.

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