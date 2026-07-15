Natixis IM strategists forecast BoE rate hike in H2

Annual survey

clock • 4 min read

Just over half of top investment strategists at Natixis Investment Managers, as well as associated fund houses and investment banks, expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates in the second half of 2026, despite easing recession concerns.

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