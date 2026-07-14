Schroders' Johanna Kyrklund: Concentration, credibility and the importance of understanding risk

Bonds, AI and risk

clock • 4 min read

At the end of last year, I highlighted two risks we had to watch: the credibility of the Federal Reserve and debt sustainability, and artificial intelligence. Where have we got to?

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