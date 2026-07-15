NextEnergy Solar Fund board puts company up for sale as discount takes its toll

Trading at 37.4% discount

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The board of NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) has put the company up for sale amid challenging market conditions and a persistently wide discount to net asset value (NAV).

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