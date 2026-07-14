Aberdeen pivots to infrastructure and short-dated bonds in MyFolio rebalance

Cuts equities allocation

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Aberdeen Investments has pivoted to infrastructure, global real estate investment trusts (REITs) and short-dated bonds in its latest MyFolio strategic asset allocation update, Investment Week can reveal.

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