Inside Europe's €1.3trn fund-of-funds market: The active funds earning their place amid passive domination

Active ETFs on the rise

clock • 4 min read

Europe's fund-of-funds market has reached approximately €1.3trn in assets, with the UK accounting for almost one-third of that total.

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