Scopic Research: Multi-asset teams lean towards equities in Q2

Scopic Research monitors the sentiment of multi-asset teams towards different growth, defensive, and diversifying assets on quarterly basis. The sentiments are based on a 12-month view. Investment Week has joined with Scopic to share the results on a quarterly basis. Here, Paul Ilott, managing director of Scopic Research, summarises the findings for Q2 2026.
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