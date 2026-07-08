CVC Income & Growth assistant portfolio manager Mitchell Glynn departs

Management change

clock • 1 min read

Mitchell Glynn, assistant portfolio manager on the CVC Income & Growth Limited investment trust, has left the firm.

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